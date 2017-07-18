Jasper Co. community mourning passing of volunteer lieutenant firefighter

The Jasper County community in mourning this evening after a man who dedicated more than four decades of his life to fire and rescue passes away.

Harold Stanley was a volunteer lieutenant with the Grays Fire Department spending more than 50 years serving his community.

Even after the services consolidated in the county, Stanley stayed committed his post at Station 45.

Vaigneur Funeral Home in Ridgeland will be holding visitation Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

