Port Royal council approves first reading of million dollar bid to buy vacant property

The town of Port Royal is one step closer to redeveloping a piece of property that’s been vacant for more than a decade.

The council voted Wednesday night 4-1 to approve the first reading of a $7 million bid on the property.

In past years, four different contracts on the property have fallen through, but this time, a group of buyers came together to put in what looks to be one of the best deals so far. They’re proposing residential use as well as shopping restaurants and a 225 slip marina.

Wednesday night, several people expressed their concerns about one particular part of the master plan: the dry stack marina, which is kind of like a parking garage for boats.

“Some people definitely want it; some don’t. Some want it, but different location. One of the points that was made was that a lot of the lots in Port Royal are smaller and people are parking their boats in their yards, making things look a little cluttered, and taking up space for other things they’d like in their yard,” said Representative, Shannon Erickson, Beaufort.

There will be two more public meetings as well as two more readings before the sale is finalized.

Officials are hoping closing takes place by late August.

