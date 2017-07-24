Beaufort barber shop destroyed by fire

A Beaufort County business is trying to recover after a fire destroyed the building.

The Burton Fire District responded to a barbershop on Jennings Road on Sunday after an employee found the inside severely burned.

The owners are surveying the damage. It doesn't look like much from the outside, but the inside is a totally different story. The once tan walls are black with soot and you can still smell the smoke in the air.

On Saturday, I closed the shop around 7. Went home for the weekend like I typically do. Sunday morning got up, got the phone call,” said Sabrina Milledge, the owner of Unique Cuts.

The call told the shop owner that his business was gone.

"We worked hard over the past nine years to create a Christian, kid-friendly, professional, someplace people can call home, family oriented. So, it was total devastation,” Milledge said. "I got the message yesterday evening. I couldn't believe it. When they said a fire, I thought someone came here and tried to mess up the building. It's hard but we'll bounce back."

That's what the Milledge’s are planning to do. Bounce back with the help of its loyal customers and community support.

“We've gotten calls from Jacksonville, Florida. We've gotten calls from several people out of state and just locally here in Beaufort. The love and support have been outstanding,” said Norman Jenkins, a customer at Unique Cuts.

The Burton Fire District says the cause is electrical and the fire could have been larger and more intense, but tightly locked doors and closed windows kept oxygen from fueling the flames.

"The grounds is pretty much set in stone, but the structure of the building, we're still going to decide whether or not we're going to tear it down or do something else with it but we will have another building in this same spot in this same area. So, we keep on going and keep on pressing,” said Antwan Milledge, the owner of Unique Cuts.

Now, the owners and barbers are operating out of temporary locations. To find out where to get your next haircut or how you can help this business reopen, please click here.

