Whitemarsh Island home burglaries caught on camera

Social media chatter about a stolen car possibly being used for a string of burglaries has been spreading on the islands and beyond.

The police report outlines burglaries that happened at Penrose Point on Whitemarsh Island possibly involving four separate suspects ransacking and stealing from two houses.

A white Ford Edge was caught on camera pulling into a driveway where it did not belong on Monday morning. But cameras didn't stop the thieves.

"It hurts a lot when you realize someone has been through all of your things. You want to throw everything away, but you can't afford to,” said Eleanor Coursey, a burglary victim.

In the video, you see a man flip the camera to face the wall before kicking in Coursey's door. Stealing a gun and jewelry. Next door a brand-new television was taken.

The car the suspects were riding in was stolen as well, from a neighborhood on Savannah's Southside on July 11. The owner posted all over Facebook after finding out.

"Wow, it took off like wildfire, people were sharing it, they were letting me know, they were asking questions,” said Kimberly Gil, a car theft victim.

Gil says she was just trying to make people aware.

"Know your neighbor, know your area. Know who is in it and what belongs there and what doesn't and the best way to do that is meet-and-greets in the streets,” Gil said.

Gil's car was found abandoned Wednesday afternoon by police at the corner of East 38th and East Broad streets. The Ford Edge is now being processed by Metro police.

Coursey has since upgraded her security system.

"Try to make your house as secure as you can, I have made mine even more secure now. I have tried,” she said.

It is very important for you to take your keys out of the ignition and lock your car once you leave it.

As far as we know, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have not made any arrests in these cases.

