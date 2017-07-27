Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair officials react, issue statement regarding Ohio State Fair accident

The concern of fair ride safety has risen after one person was killed and seven injured Wednesday in an accident at the Ohio State Fair.

A piece of the “Fire Ball” ride detached from the machine, sending several riders falling to the ground. In a Twitter post from a reporter at a Raycom Media sister station in Ohio, WOIO, you can see a missing pod of four seats from one mechanical arm of the machine.

You can see the missing pod of 4 seats from this aerial shot pic.twitter.com/6gJmIWHMfs — Chris Tanaka (@Chris_Tanaka) July 27, 2017

The ride is listed as Amusements of Americas “ever-popular Fire Ball”. Amusements of America is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest traveling amusement park in the world and currently carries over 100 rides and attractions, according to the AOA website.

AOA is listed as servicing the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro this October. WTOC reached out to the Kiwanis Club and Statesboro Fair Committee to discuss safety regulations and planning following Wednesday’s deadly accident in Ohio.

Kiwanis Club President Alex Grovenstein told WTOC that safety regulations are rigorously followed set forth by the Safety Engineering Section of the Georgia Fire Marshal.

According to an official with Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, when Amusement of America first enters the state this year in September in Gwinnett County, all rides and attractions will be thoroughly inspected by the office - which is required by Georgia law. After the initial inspection, the company will be able to move throughout the state to set up rides at each scheduled fairground.

If a fairgoer has a complaint or notices a potential issue with a ride, they are first encouraged to notify the ride operator before notifying the fair committee or organization. They are also encouraged to notify the state office at 800.656.2298 so they can dispatch an agent if necessary to investigate the complaint and/or inspect the ride or attraction.

The Kiwanis Club released the following statement to WTOC on Thursday:

Foremost, the Statesboro Kiwanis Club offers our thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tragedy at the Ohio State Fair. Each year our vendor rigidly follows the safety and inspection protocols in place by the Safety Engineering Section of the Georgia Fire Marshal. As a volunteer organization, organizing a safe and family-friendly fair is always at the top of our priority list. We are following the story in Ohio very closely to understand how we can ensure that the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair continues its safe and successful tradition.

The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair is scheduled for Oct. 16-21 at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Ground on Highway 67 in Statesboro.

WTOC will keep you updated on the tragedy in Ohio and will maintain contact with the Statesboro Kiwanis Club leading up to the Statesboro fair in October.

