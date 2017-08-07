First day back to class for Richmond Hill High School

Bryan County is back in the classroom.

High schoolers and their parents rolled in to kick off another year at Richmond Hill High School. Over 2,000 students attend RHHS.

“We are putting a focus on getting involvement from students. I met with student council early this year and their leadership is really pivotal,” said Richmond Hill High Principal, Debi McNeal.

Principal McNeal also told us parent involvement is just as important to her team. Overall the students are happy to be back. Wildcats were looking forward to reuniting with their peers.

“Hanging out with my friends. After summer, I wanted to talk to them,” said 10th grader Jordyn Jackson.

“Yeah, middle school, I was not excited but high school is pretty fun,” said 10th grader Dilon Leibfried.

The principal says continuing to refine their work what they are striving to do. Being surrounded by supportive people helps.

“In this community, because the schools are so tight knit, the transition back to school isn’t seamless. The first day everyone has those butterflies and jitters, but it is actually pretty enjoyable,” said Principal McNeal.

