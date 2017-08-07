Good News: Major Leaguer helps hometown

Baseball has taken Josh Reddick into stadiums across the country and living rooms around the world.

But he is never far from his hometown of Effingham County and the roots of his blossoming Major League career.

Reddick was a presence in South Georgia again Monday morning, making a sizable donation that could help more local kids follow their dream of playing sports, $20,000 as the platinum sponsor of the rivalry football game between Effingham County and South Effingham high schools.

"He's been an advocate for this county and this community for as long as he's made it in the big leagues,” said Donna Shepard, a member of the Josh Reddick Foundation board of directors. “He began his foundation several years ago and he has always given back to the community.”

This latest gift will actually continue for four years and is worth $100,000.

Each school’s athletic department will receive $10,000 per year with an additional $5,000 each year to the school hosting the rivalry game.

"We also have a trophy we will present to the winner of the rival game,” said Shepard. “It will stay with them for the year until the next game.”

And Reddick has proven with benefit concerts and golf tournaments and home run derbies in addition to Monday's donation, that wherever he plays, he will stay with his alma mater at South Effingham and all of Effingham County.

"That's what we do,” said Shepard. “We're a non-profit organization and we do several fundraisers to help and give back to the community.”

