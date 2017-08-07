Tybee mayor requests help to improve Hwy 80

Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman put a letter in the mail Monday for Georgia Governor Nathan Deal addressing concerns about Highway 80.

Frustration continues to build for the mayor after seeing countless wrecks and safety problems over the years.

Mayor Buelterman told the governor how a need to fast track the improvements to Highway 80 is a public safety issue. He went on to say we need to think outside of the box and set aside normal protocol before more people are injured or lose their lives.

Mayor Buelterman says the past two weeks on Tybee Road have been especially bad.

“There are people on Tybee who chose not to leave on the weekends because it has gotten so bad. And I also know a lot of people from out of town who chose not to come to the beach on weekends because they don't want to get stuck out there,” Mayor Buelterman said.

One way on and one way off, the mayor feels the road is putting people's lives at risk and wants a four-lane solution to the problem.

Georgia Department of Transportation will be working on changes to the bridges and putting in emergency lanes, but Buelterman would like more interim help.

"Better signage. Lane striping. More officer presence. More State Patrol presence,” Mayor Buelterman said.

GDOT is not set to start construction until sometime in 2019. In the meantime, Congressman Buddy Carter supports the mayor's efforts.

"I'm in support of what the mayor wants and that's a four-lane road, now is the time to do that. When you look at what has happened here recently when emergency personnel have not been able to get out there because of the traffic, having to use a helicopter out there it only makes sense in the planning stages to get this done now and go to a four-lane road that will serve us well in the future,” Rep. Carter said.

