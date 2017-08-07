United Way of the Lowcountry helping students with ‘Operation Backpack’

Lowcountry organizations are getting in gear to help students return to school in just 10 days.

The United Way of the Lowcountry kicked off their “Operation Backpack” at the beginning of the summer and has been busy collecting school supplies since then.

The United Way works with school guidance counselors to identify students in need who aren't being helped by other organizations.

Last year, the United Way helped more than 465 students go back to school prepared. This year they're looking to add about 200 more students to that list.

Volunteers spent Monday afternoon stuffing brand new backpacks with everything a student needs for the first day.

"As we all know, buying school supplies is expensive so we want to not only set the student up for success but take the pressure off of parents and also teachers. They buy a lot of supplies,” said Jaime Dailey-Vergara, the director of Communications at United Way of the Lowcountry.

And if you've missed this opportunity to help, the United Way is looking for volunteers for its early grade reading initiative, "Read Indeed".

