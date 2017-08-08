Good News: Savannah Voice Festival

Once again, for the fifth year in a row, the Savannah summer is being filled with song.

"Who doesn't want great music the in the middle of the summer,” said Maria Zouves, executive director and co-founder of the Savannah Voice Festival. “It's August and I have 85 beautiful singers in town. So, what a great way to enjoy ourselves.”

The 2017 Voice Festival kicked off over the weekend and is now three days in to three weeks' worth of operas, concerts, dinner shows and more.

They will be performances by the world-class vocal talent that has made it one of Savannah's fastest growing festivals.

"We try to mix in some Broadway, some popular song,” said Sandy Feliciano, of the Voice Festival. “And we just really celebrate the voice and what it can do.”

"I guess,” added Zouves. "If you have to put it in a nutshell, we're here to entertain everybody.”

And the festival will stay here through Aug. 26, its longest season yet starting Saturday night with a preview concert and opening-night emotions.

"It’s hard to describe how I feel,” Zouves said Saturday. “I think a little nervous, excited, energized and happy, just truly happy to be here in Savannah and have opera such a vital art form here in the community.”

Monday night, it was Death by Aria, with 50 singers on stage and another unique event in Savannah.

"It's important for people to come together and appreciate music, especially opera,” said Feliciano. “That's not readily accessible throughout the rest of the year.”

But it will be for the next three weeks, during the fifth Savannah Voice Festival.

"It feels electric,” said Zouves. “We feel like the fifth year is going to be the best ever.”

