Ludacris performs first mic check at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

We are just 16 days away from the first official sporting event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons host the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in a preseason match-up. But before any athletes hit the freshly laid turf, someone had to check the mics.

Atlanta’s hip-hop culture has seamlessly blended with Atlanta sports for years, and that continued Wednesday when Ludacris showed up for the first mic check at Mercedes-Benz.

Lil' Jon received a special behind-the-scenes tour Wednesday as well, courtesy of Atlanta United. The first soccer game at Mercedes-Benz will be on Sunday, Sept. 10 when Atlanta United hosts FC Dallas.

"Keep the pride up for Atlanta. That’s what brings us together, that’s the strength." - @LilJon



Behind the Stripes: https://t.co/I9RHtvxxWA pic.twitter.com/7gFfcV9u1m — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 10, 2017

Atlanta will continue the tradition of hosting the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game this year as well. The University of Alabama will play the Florida State Seminoles on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.

Two days later, Georgia Tech will face-off against the University of Tennessee.

