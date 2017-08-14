Danielle Lewan: Multimedia Journalist

Danielle Lewan joined the WTOC team in May 2017 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Danielle is a proud alumna of the University of Georgia. She graduated cum laude from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication with a degree in Digital and Broadcast Journalism, minor in Spanish, and a New Media Certificate. Her work in the journalism program was nominated for both a Hearst and Edward R. Murrow Award.

Before landing her first reporting job, Danielle interned with the news team at WRDW-TV in Augusta. She also spent time as a Sports Reporter for SB Nation covering the WNBA for home games in Atlanta's Philips Arena. Most notably, Danielle worked with WXIA 11Alive's investigative team on Charlie Foxtrot, a national documentary series that uncovered the reasons behind a national spike in service member suicides. The investigative team "Atticus" ended the year with six Emmy awards for their steadfast drive to uncover the truth.

"I joined the team eagerly, yet intimidated. I was now working with the big dogs," Danielle says. "I came out of the docu-series in disbelief. Our work made history. We changed lives. That - is what gets me out of bed each morning. That - is why I love my job."

Danielle also studied Mass Communication abroad at the University of Oxford in England. As a bilingual reporter, her love for storytelling grew as other cultures and people spiked her naturally curious personality. She says her first taste of international reporting has left her hungry for more.

When Danielle isn't chasing a story, she enjoys kickboxing, going to the beach, and trying new restaurants.

She says, "I'm always down for an adventure. Travel. Explore. Getting out of your comfort zone is when you learn the most."

Have a story idea? Connect with Danielle on Facebook @WTOCDanielle or email her at dlewan@wtoc.com