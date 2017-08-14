Amanda LaBrot: Weekend Morning Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Amanda LaBrot joined the WTOC 11 News team in July 2017. She comes to Savannah from WTOC's Raycom sister station, WDAM 7 News, in Hattiesburg, Miss. She is a New Orleans native and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

Amanda reported, anchored and produced at WDAM. She served as a reporter for the station's On Your Side Investigative Team and covered education, city government and state and local politics, among other things. The Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters Contest recognized Amanda's work with awards in several categories, including investigative reporting, general and breaking news, and franchise reporting during her two years in Hattiesburg. She was named Best TV Reporter in the 2016 Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters Contest with only six months of eligible work.

While at Mizzou, she earned a Bachelor's of Journalism with an emphasis in Radio/Television Reporting and Anchoring and a minor in Psychology. Amanda also reported, anchored and produced for KOMU-TV, mid-Missouri's NBC affiliate, while living in Columbia, Mo. She covered stories ranging from the Kansas City Royals 2014 trip to the World Series to an investigation into the controversial death of a Columbia firefighter. She also worked in London with a charitable, online video production company aimed to engage youth in their communities and in politics.

Amanda volunteers her time serving as the recruitment adviser for Alpha Chi Omega sorority at The University of Southern Mississippi.

When she's not at the station, you can catch her cheering on the Mizzou Tigers on Saturdays and the Saints on Sundays. She also loves traveling, theatre and dance, and food and music festivals.

If you have a story idea, email her at alabrot@wtoc.com.