UGA professor creates Waffle House eclipse-viewing map

A faculty member at the University of Georgia created an eclipse map showcasing the best places to watch while eating at Waffle House.

“The Eclipse: Smothered and Covered” map showcases each Waffle House restaurant in the path of totality.

Jerry Shannon posted the map to Twitter, with the caption, “Eclipse watching always makes me hungry.”

Eclipse watching always makes me hungry. pic.twitter.com/1MER26QXTg — Jerry Shannon (@jerry_shannon) August 3, 2017

Shannon is an assistant professor of Geography at UGA.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.