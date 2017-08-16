UGA professor creates Waffle House eclipse-viewing map - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

UGA professor creates Waffle House eclipse-viewing map

By Clinton Hinely, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
ATHENS, GA (WTOC) -

A faculty member at the University of Georgia created an eclipse map showcasing the best places to watch while eating at Waffle House.

“The Eclipse: Smothered and Covered” map showcases each Waffle House restaurant in the path of totality.

Jerry Shannon posted the map to Twitter, with the caption, “Eclipse watching always makes me hungry.”

Shannon is an assistant professor of Geography at UGA. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly