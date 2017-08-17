First Alert Weather Day canceled: Heat advisory lifted

UPDATE: The heat advisory has been lifted in our area.

The WTOC First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day because of the expected dangerous heat levels.

The heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for many coastal counties in Georgia and South Carolina.

Heat index values could reach 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service - Charleston provides the following precaution tips:

If you must be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids, wear light weight clothing and stay out of direct sunshine. In addition, know the signs of heat illnesses and be sure to check on those who are most susceptible to the heat such as young children and the elderly. Never leave children and pets in a vehicle, especially with the windows rolled up since temperatures can be much higher inside the vehicle. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency - call 911.

