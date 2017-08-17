Wyndham Championship to air on Bounce-TV Sunday due to Atlanta Falcons game on WTOC

Watch Bounce TV on these channels in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Due to our airing of the Atlanta Falcons at the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game Sunday at 4 p.m., the Wyndham Championship will air on Bounce TV.

Viewers can watch Bounce on Comcast channel 233, Hargray channel 111 and Over-the-Air on 11.2.

The first hour of the tournament will be on both channels, WTOC and Bounce.

Interested viewers can also watch the Wyndham Championship online, please click here.

