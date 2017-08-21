Garden City PD has leads on 2 weekend homicides

The Garden City Police Department is investigating two homicides from the weekend.

Police tell us they have leads and are giving us more information on the shooting deaths. Garden City Chief David Lyons tells me the police are hoping to have arrests made in both homicide cases by the end of this week. Lots of work is being done by investigators.

Chief Lyons tells me 29-year-old Rashim Jasper was killed while attempting to leave Chatham City Apartments on Friday night. He was in a stolen car at the time of the shooting.

The chief says Jasper was shot at close range and probably knew the person who killed him.

Saturday afternoon 41-year-old Eliud Montoya was killed along Old Dean Forest Road behind the Pilot gas station while working on his truck. The chief tells me Montoya was also targeted.

After the homicide, federal agents worked with local law enforcement to search a compound in Effingham. The chief couldn't give us the location of the compound but told us more.

“Where we searched was a large compound, I think someone said 26 acres of property there and several structures and trailers and campers on this property. We searched everything within the confines of the warrant and we are still processing what we found,” Chief Lyons said.

Police do tell us they are still gathering evidence and have several persons of interest, even suspects they are looking at but so far no one has been charged in connection with the murders.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.