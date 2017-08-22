Donate eclipse glasses for children in South America, Asia

The 2017 Great American Eclipse is over. Now, what should you do with the eclipse viewing glasses?

You can choose to save them, of course, but if you're looking to rid your house of eclipse glasses, Astronomers Without Borders is hosting a donation program to collect glasses to send to schools in South America and Asia when eclipses cross those continents in 2019.

More details are scheduled to be released about the program, and you can keep up with those details by signing up for AWB’s newsletter, please click here.

If you want to send those glasses right away and can’t wait for more info, please mail them to:

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72762

