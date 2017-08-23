Savannah Bicycle Campaign’s 9th annual Midnight Garden Ride on Oct. 21

The Savannah Bicycle Campaign’s 9th annual Midnight Garden Ride will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The police-escorted ride travels through Savannah’s beautiful neighborhoods, beginning and ending at Historic Grayson Stadium.

The schedule of events on Oct. 21:

5-6:30 p.m. Onsite registration and check-in for pre-registered riders.

5-6 p.m. Costume Contest Registration

6:15 p.m. Costume Contest Judging

7 p.m. Ride departs from Grayson Stadium

8 p.m. Ride returns to Grayson Stadium for Good and Evil Party

All proceeds benefit the non-profit Savannah Bicycle Campaign.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here, or you can email info@bicyclecampaign.org if you have any more questions.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.