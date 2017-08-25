Victim identified in overnight shooting at Savannah Garden Apartments

(Update: Sept. 5, 2017 at 1:25 p.m.)= Rajah Young, 23, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the fatal shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, Aug. 25.

One man is dead after a shooting overnight at Savannah Gardens Apartments on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to a prowler call at Savannah Gardens around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. A woman reported that 28-year-old Raphael Morrell, who was known to her, entered her apartment, Police say shots were fired by at least one party inside. Morrell died at the scene.

SCMPD detectives and officers remained at the scene throughout the night looking for evidence and talking to neighbors to see if anyone saw or heard anything leading up to the shooting. Police obtained a search warrant and thoroughly searched the grounds for shell casings and/or firearms. The scene was cleared just before 8 a.m.

Police say at this time, it appears the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic situation. They say three to four children were inside the apartment at the time of shooting, along with the female who ran out and called police. None the children or the female were injured.

There is no word on the shooting suspect or if any arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing.

WTOC will continue to follow this developing story. Stay with us for updates.

