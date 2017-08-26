Yemassee Police release dash cam footage from early August high-speed chase

On August 12 a Yemassee officer arrested a Port Royal man after the man failed to pull over once the officer activated his blue lights.

The officer watched 24-year-old Tywann Terry run a stop sign at Castle Hall Road. When the officer attempted to pull him over, Terry failed to stop and instead accelerated to speeds of 100 miles per hour. Terry finally stopped his vehicle upon reaching a mobile home on Wise Road in Yemassee, where he exited the vehicle and ran inside of the mobile home.

Now, the Yemassee Police Department is releasing the dash cam video from that night.

Terry was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and child endangerment.

