Supporters for Marcy's Law attend crime victim's rights forum

Advocates for crime victims' rights held a forum at the Southwest Chatham Library.

Attendees showed up in support Marcy's Law, a law that would put crime victims' rights into the Georgia state constitution.

The law passed the state Senate this year and goes to the House in the next session.

"We are one in 15 states that does not provide equal rights for crime victims," said Tamiko Lowry-Pugh, a Marcy's Law supporter. "All of the states surrounding Georgia, including Alabama, Florida, the Carolinas, they all have something in their constitution that protects victims and we don't."

An amendment to the state constitution must pass both chambers by a two-thirds majority.

Voters must then approve the amendment in the next general election.

