Tybee Equality Expo and Soiree held

Several groups came together for the Tybee Equality Expo and Soiree on Saturday.

The event was meant to provide outreach to the LGTBQ community and to make sure they're treated equally. One of those in attendance was congressional candidate Lisa Ring.

She's running for Georgia's District 1 seat, which is held by incumbent Buddy Carter.

"My campaign is one of no one gets let behind. What I'm doing is talking to everybody in the district, in rural areas urban areas. What we want to be is to be inclusive, instead of exclusive. Listen to what peoples' issues are and address those issues," said Lisa Ring, running for Ga. District 1.

Ring also wants to makes sure the LGBTQ community has access to proper healthcare without being discriminated.

