Candler County Sheriff's Office locate missing 14-year-old girl

Mia Mosley has been located according to the Candler County's Sheriff's Office. More details are forthcoming.

The Candler County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Mia Mosley left her home on HIghway 29 South sometime between midnight and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials consider her a runaway juvenile.

Mosley is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She has recently cut her hair and now has bangs. She may be wearing a camouflage hoodie.

If you have any information call the Candler County Sheriff's Office at 912.685.2568.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.