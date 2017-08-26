Strangers come together to find cat missing for 20 days

A group of strangers met for the first time Saturday all thanks to a cat.

Tortie the cat went missing 20 days ago when her family - moving from New York to Florida – stopped at a Days Inn hotel on Dean Forest Road. Through the power of Facebook a group of strangers began searching for Tortie and setting up traps. Today all of their hard work paid off.

"If it were our baby and we were moving, and we depend on strangers to look for our baby."

Tortie was happy to reunite with her family and even had a special cake for her homecoming!

