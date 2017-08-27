SCMPD investigate after shooting victim arrives at hospital

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Officers are investigating after a shooting victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in a private vehicle.

#SCMPDalert 1 male shooting victim arrived at hospital by private vehicle. Non-life-threatening injuries. — SCMPD (@scmpd) August 27, 2017

Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.