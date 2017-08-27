Chances for rain, thunderstorms throughout Sunday afternoon

High pressure will continue to build across the western Carolinas and Georgia through the rest of this weekend while a front lingers offshore. An area of low pressure is expected to track northeast off the coast early next week. High pressure should prevail mid to late next week.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s as northeast winds range from 15 to 20 mph. There will be a 50 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. There will be a chance of showers in the evening then showers likely after midnight. Lows will be in the lower 70s as northeast winds range from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain.

Monday will see showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be the lower 80s. North winds will range from10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with north winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph. There will be a 40 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s as north winds blow around 5 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 30 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will continue in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-70s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

