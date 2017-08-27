Alma Police respond to cutting, car theft

Officers from the Alma Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of E. 8th Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police officers discovered a 57-year-old victim who had been cut and stabbed 13 times following an argument with 38-year-old Aimee Batton of Alma. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in Savannah after sustaining critical injuries.

Batton has since been arrested for aggravated assault. The victim will be charged with simple battery, depending on his medical condition.

Alma Police also made a second arrest on Friday. The APD Criminal Investigative Division obtained a warrant for Dustin Hannah for theft of a motor vehicle.

A semi-truck was stolen from Mid-South Feeds in Alma on August 16th right before daylight. The truck was driven through a locked gate, taking the gate off of its hinges, and dragging the gate several miles down a county roadway.

Evidence obtained from the vehicle determined that Hannah was the driver of the stolen semi-truck.

Hannah had already been arrested by the Bacon County Sheriff's Office and was in custody at the Bacon County Jail on unrelated theft charges at the time of his second arrest.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.