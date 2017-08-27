Tybee Mayor: Water closed until further notice due to dangerous conditions

Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman took to Facebook on Sunday afternoon, urging beach-goers to stay out of the water until further notice due to dangerous conditions.

Per Tybee Ocean Rescue, people need to stay out of the water at the beach until further notice. The waters are very, very rough today but lots of people are at the beach. Extremely dangerous rip currents. Double red flags are flying and will be for the remainder of today. Please pass this along to any friends at the beach today.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 is something the WTOC First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on off the coast of the eastern shore board. On Sunday, Tybee Island Ocean Rescue was out warning all beach-goers to stay out of the water.

With the current conditions developing off the coast, double red flags will probably be the case for Monday as well.

As we continue to follow this weather pattern, it is important to know this system could later turn into Tropical Storm Irma. The National Hurricane Center has already issued tropical storm watches for nearly the entire length of both the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.

