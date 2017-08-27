Burton Fire District extinguishes minor electrical fire

Emergency personnel with the Burton Fire District were able to subdue a small electrical fire at an Enmark gas station on Trask Parkway late Saturday afternoon.

Upon entry, firefighters saw a light smoke coming from a rear office. Further investigation found a small electrical fire above the drop ceiling in in a rear office of the gas station.

Firefighters decided to extinguish the fire by turning off the power in that part of the office instead of using chemicals that could have contaminated food and equipment.

Damages were minor and the business remains open.

