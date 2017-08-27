Local Red Cross asking for donations, volunteers to help Texas victims of Hurricane Harvey

Former Hurricane Harvey has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. So far, at least two people have died and several others are injured because of the storm.

Buildings have been ripped apart, power lines sparking, high winds and a lot of storm surge flooding.

Our Tesia Reed took video of damage from a tornado that was one of at least a dozen tornadoes caused by Harvey.

In Savannah, one flight that was headed to Houston has been canceled. Passengers on that flight were notified of this a day prior to the flight's departure.

Tesia Reed talked to Patrick Trahan, the Public Information Officer for the Houston-Intercontinental Airport about the cancellation of flights.

Locally, there are things our community can do to help those in Texas.

David Hendrix with our local Red Cross chapter says they currently have four volunteers in the Louisiana area that saw the destruction from Harvey. In the coming days, they hope to place more volunteers in that area.

Right now they are working to find out what they'll be able to do to help. At the moment they say the best thing people can do is to donate money to the American Red Cross.

Text HARVEY to 90999 to give $10 to @RedCross disaster relief. — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) August 27, 2017

Donations will help to get supplies for 20,000 people, hot meals, bleach to help clean mold from houses and clean up kits. These donations will also bring volunteers in to help with the cleanup process, health services, mental health services, and many other helpful groups.

The Red Cross planned ahead and had blood products positioned near Houston and Dallas to help those who made need it. They have 34 community shelters around Texas.

