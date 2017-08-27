Tropical Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 classified offshore as it moves northeast

Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 is organizing off the Georgia coast as it gradually shifts northeastward. This is a new classification, instituted by the National Hurricane center this year. It is issued when a system is expected to be upgraded to a tropical depression or storm and poses a threat to land.

#Breaking Invest 92-L likely to become a tropical system. NHC will begin issuing *Potential Tropical Cyclone* advisories, forecasts. https://t.co/uuN8sOLFuU — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) August 27, 2017

Heavy coastal showers, dangerous surf conditions, and heavy coastal showers are likely through midday Monday.

A tropical depression or storm may form tonight or Monday offshore.

Regardless, this evening features a continuation of gusty breezes, cloudy skies and a risk of occasionally heavy – but brief – shower activity.

Rain activity may increase along the beaches and I-95 corridor overnight; dampening some Monday morning commutes. In addition to showers. Coastal winds will gust between 30 and 40 MPH. The gustiest winds, closer to 40 MPH, will occur at the beaches.

Conditions will remain similar through Monday afternoon. The chance of rain will be greatest near the coast; tapering down to just isolated light activity well inland.

Stay out of the water if you’re headed to the beach. Dangerous rip currents are likely, in addition to rough surf.

The forecast calms down significantly late Monday into Tuesday as whatever becomes of TPC 10 pulls away from our area.

