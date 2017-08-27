Jimmy Perez FHC Foundation Benefit held in Richmond Hill

The Richmond Hill community came together Sunday for the Jimmy Perez FHC Foundation Benefit.

Firefighter Perez died on St. Patrick's Day this year from liver cancer. They held the event to get the word out on the rare cancer Perez lost his battle to.

It was also a time for people to remember who he was. Attendees enjoyed live music, food, and a raffle.

Organizers say it was great to see people from the community coming out to support this benefit.

"Richmond Hill, this community here, anytime something like this happens we all come together and do what we can to support anybody in the community and anybody who needs help," said Tacey Whitley, Event Organizer.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to cancer research.

