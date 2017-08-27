Ride to remember cyclists killed on roads in Hilton Head

Cyclists suited up in Hilton Head Sunday morning for a memorial bike ride.

Dozens of riders gathered to pay tribute to Dr. Jeff Garske and Dan Carr. The two men died while cycling last year. Riders say that's two too many.

Carr's friends and family agree. While the ride focused on remembrance, it was also a reminder for drivers and cyclists to pay attention to each other on the roads.

"Putting it bluntly, drivers and cyclists are human," said Bill Brewer, Hilton Head Cycling Team. "People make mistakes, but the sad thing is cyclists, as vulnerable road user are the ones that really pay the price."

The club is also raising money for the Dan Carr Memorial Fund. The fund will be donated to charities focused on cycling awareness and wounded military cycling groups.

