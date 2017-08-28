Good News: Strangers help find cat missing for 20 days

It’s a reunion sure to make you smile.

Janet and Dave Doherty were moving from New York to Florida with their seven cats when they stopped at a Savannah hotel. That’s when their Tortoiseshell Cat, Tortie, escaped and ran into nearby woods.

Little did they know – social media was going to lend a helping hand in her rescue.

“Through Facebook, yeah, through Imagine Home and it was also posted on WTOC I believe, and some other people found out through that,” said Melanie Kruger, helped search for Tortie.

They created a Facebook page called “Finding Tortie” and it quickly gained more than 80 members.

For these ladies, their reason for searching for Tortie is simple.

“If it was our baby and we were moving, and we would depend on strangers to look for our baby,” said Melissa Marroquin, helped search for Tortie.

“Thinking of how Janet and Dave would feel knowing that they had to keep going with their other six cats," said Kruger.

Saturday, their fears were put to rest. Tortie was secured in a trap set up by the group of ladies. Finally, they were able to meet Tortie’s owners.

Tortie was reunited with her family.

“You got about a month’s worth of petting, don’t you," said Dave Doherty, Tortie’s owner.

After being rescued Tortie was taken to a vet. Other than being a little dehydrated and losing four pounds – she was in perfect health.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved