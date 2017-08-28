First Alert Weather Day: Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 brings high winds, chance for heavy coastal rain Monday

Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman took to Facebook on Sunday afternoon, urging beachgoers to stay out of the water until further notice.More >>
Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman took to Facebook on Sunday afternoon, urging beachgoers to stay out of the water until further notice.More >>
Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 is organizing off the Georgia coast as it gradually shift northeastward.More >>
Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 is organizing off the Georgia coast as it gradually shift northeastward.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>