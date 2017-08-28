First Alert Weather Day: Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 brings hi - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

First Alert Weather Day: Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 brings high winds, chance for heavy coastal rain Monday

By Cutter Martin, Forecaster
By Dave Turley, Meteorologist
By WTOC Staff
Tybee Beach at 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Source: WTOC) Tybee Beach at 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to an area of low pressure offshore increasing our risk of impactful rain and continued rough surf.

Low pressure may develop into a tropical depression or storm. If it becomes a storm, the given name will be Irma.

The risk of heavy scattered rain and gusty/breezy winds continue along with rough surf and rip currents.

The main risk is for rain to increase on its northern side; impacting coastal portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. I-95 corridor included. Areas of heavy rain are possible early Monday morning, into early Monday afternoon. Any rain that develops will taper off by mid Monday afternoon pretty rapidly.

There is  uncertainty with this forecast. Heavy rain is a possibility at this point, not a guarantee.

Inland wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are expected. Gusts between 25-40 MPH will occur across the I-95 corridor and a few 35-50 MPH gusts are likely at the beach. Breezy conditions will persist through Tuesday.

The system moves northeast through the day, exiting our coastline later Monday afternoon or evening.

There will be a continued rough surf, dangerous rip current risk through Tuesday as well. Tybee is likely to fly double reds again tomorrow. Hilton Head may do the same.

