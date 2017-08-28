Hospitality job fair being held Monday in Beaufort

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association and Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with the SC Department of Social Services to host a job fair for workers seeking jobs in the hospitality industry.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn and Suites at 2225 Boundary Street in Beaufort. There will be two sessions; the first session runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.