BCSO looking for suspect after residential burglary at St. Helena home

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a residential burglary that took place on St. Helena Island, Monday morning.

Investigators say the man got away on foot after the burglary took place on Ball Park Road around 11:30 a.m. A homeowner reported that he received a phone call from his teenage son that an unknown subject was trying to break into the home. The homeowner drove to his residence and saw a man around the side of his house carrying what appeared to be a long rifle. He shot at the suspect once with a small caliber handgun and the suspect ran off into the woods.

Deputies responded and set up a perimeter at the home. K9 units responded and conducted a track to find the suspect, which proved unsuccessful. The homeowner described him as a black male around 6 feet tall and around 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and white gym-style shorts. Investigators say although a broken window was found, it is unclear if the suspect actually gained entry or if anything was stolen. There was no evidence found at the scene to indicate the suspect was wounded by the homeowner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Andrew Rice at 843.255.3429 or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CRIME.SC.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.