BCSO looking for Lowe's shoplifting suspect

Beaufort County investigators are working to identify the suspect who stole $700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's on Malphrus Road on Aug. 15.

Deputies say the store alarm sounded as the suspect left the building and a witness followed him to an Infinity Q56 SUV. The suspect loaded the merchandise into the vehicle, which didn't have a tag, and left the area.

The suspect is described as a black male around 6'1, wearing a navy blue ball cap and a white/red/blue striped polo shirt.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Cpl. C. Seronka at 843.322.2529 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

