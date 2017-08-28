Good News: Honoring a life by saving others

A rare form of liver cancer claimed the life of a Savannah firefighter from Richmond Hill on St. Patrick's Day this year - but it did not diminish his legacy.

Friends of Firefighter Jimmy Perez continue to do the good work he was known for by raising money in his honor to help others fighting the same disease.

A life dedicated to service was continuing to serve the Richmond Hill Community Sunday.

"Jimmy, all he wanted to do is help other folks out. So, therefore, his legacy is continuing to move forward by helping folks out," said Jimmy's father, George Perez.

Savannah Firefighter Jimmy Perez's family and friends got together to celebrate his life and raise money to fight the rare form of liver cancer that claimed his life in March of this year. Proceeds from the event at Flashback in Richmond Hill will help offset medical expenses for Tara Hughes, a Richmond Hill resident fighting the same type of cancer.

"It's very rare cancer. It only affects 200 people worldwide, so we're just trying to bring awareness to that and help folks out with that," said event organizer, Tacey Whitley.

A silent auction and sales of custom shirts by Nine Line Apparel contributed to the help that Jimmy would have been proud to provide.

"Jimmy Perez was a great guy. He lived his life wanting to help other people, and so to honor his memory, we're doing this event to honor him," Whitley said.

"To me, it's an excellent opportunity. Even though I lost my son, we're benefiting from this to help other folks out and other folks are basically getting the reward from it," George Perez said.

Another Richmond Hill resident was benefiting from the community once again rallying to help its own.

"I feel it's important to have an event like this to honor the gentlemen who serve our community. When something like this happens, it's hard," said Jimmy Castiglione, Owner, Flashback.

"Richmond Hill, the community here, anytime anything like this happens, we all come together and do what we can to support anybody in the community and anybody who needs help," said Whitley.

Firefighter Jimmy Perez passed away on St. Patrick's Day this year. His family has started a foundation in his honor that will distribute the proceeds from Sunday's event.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.