Coast Guard Air Station Savannah deploys to Texas

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah has seven pilots, six mechanics, and two swimmers assisting in the Houston, TX area in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

We were there Monday morning when a Coast Guard Auxillary plane arrived to pick up two pilots after others flew there over the weekend. Their commander says the teams will rotate shifts and share helicopters.

"Our mechanics serve a dual role. In addition to riding along as the hoist operator, they also keep their aircraft running," said Captain Marshall Branch, USCG Commander.

Crews will fly rescue missions along the coast. They'll also assist in flooded neighborhoods as well.

