Savannah couple killed in plane crash fondly remembered

We're learning more about the Savannah couple killed in a plane crash near the Bryan/Effingham County line on Monday.

The two were well known around downtown and involved with several local organizations. Catherine and Byron Cocke's charter flight left from the airport around 9:30 Monday morning. They are being remembered as a 'shining light' in the community.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association says it's 'shaken and saddened by the tragic loss' of 'dear friends and neighbors, Catherine and Byron Cocke.' The couple leaves behind five young children, ranging in age from just 10 months to 13-years-old. They were members of the Historic Savannah Foundation, and both had businesses based in Atlanta.

Catherine was the owner and designer at Catherine Cocke Interiors, receiving accolades and recognition from Atlanta Homes and Lifestyle and HGTV. She was also involved with the Telfair Museums in Savannah. Byron was the co-founder and co-CEO of CF Real Estate Services. He led the operations, construction, and business development team, and was responsible for the strategic planning and growth of the company. He was also an advisor on the Downtown Neighborhood Association board. They released the following statement Monday afternoon.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association is shaken and saddened by the tragic loss of our board member, friends, and neighbors, Catherine and William Byron Cocke. Mr. and Mrs. Cocke have been active in not only the Downtown Neighborhood Association but also countless other civic organizations. The Savannah community has lost a shining light in this beautiful couple and while our hearts are heavvy, we ask for prayers for their surviving five children and encourage that the media respect the family's wish for privacy. Our support is unwavering and those closest to the family are committed to helping them in whatever capacity needed in this difficult time.

Research with the plane's tail identification number indicates it is a 1994 Beech A-36 Bonanza. It's a six seater, single engine plane. According to its registry on the FAA website, the plane belongs to Randy Hunter of Fayette County, GA.

We spoke with one woman who lives near the site of the crash.

"Little helicopters don't usually fly this low unless it's like first responders that come and they usually land in the field across from us if it's a car accident, but for them to be flying in the field, and then to see a police officer come out of the field, that indicates, okay, something's wrong,' said Tonya Redmond.

Redmond's parents actually own the land where the plane crashed. She says they will do all they can to assist first responders in their investigation.

There are no details on funeral arrangements at this time. We'll keep you updated as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.