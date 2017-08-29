Eagles don't expect to "do anything but win"

The Georgia Southern Eagles are all set to take the field for the first time in 2017. They'll do so Saturday at #12 Auburn.

The Eagles are 0-8 against ranked FBS teams since 1984, and most expect the Eagles to be 0-9 in those games after their showdown with the Tigers.

Just don't count Tyson Summers in that group. The second-year head coach made it abundantly clear Monday that his team plans on winning.

"It doesn't matter if I'm brushing my teeth or playing cards or coaching football, I'm going to be as competitive as i can possibly be. Our football team takes the same mindset. We're not going into this game to do anything but win," Summers said. "I think there are matchups on the board that we feel like are favorable for us, and I certainly believe we've got a gameplan that's going to help us expose those things."

While the win loss record against Power 5 schools may not be good, Georgia Southern has fared well against bigger programs recently. In six games against SEC or ACC opponents since 2008, the Eagles haven't lost any of those contests by more than 11 points.