Port Wentworth PD looking for woman who fled after crashing vehicle at Hwy 30, Meinhard Rd

A crash that brought down power lines early Tuesday morning on Highway 30 at Meinhard Road has been cleared.

Port Wentworth police received a call around 4:10 a.m. that the driver of a truck had run into a power pole. When police arrived, the driver had fled the scene.

The Port Wentworth Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Alison Lynn Walters. They say Walters was the driver of the vehicle that crashed and caused road closures and traffic problems throughout the morning commute.

Officials say Walters fled the scene on foot and was picked up by a passing motorist who was unaware of her criminal activity. She is known to frequent Savannah, Richmond Hill and the Effingham County areas.

Anyone with any additional information should contact the Port Wentworth Police at (912) 964-4360 or can give information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.