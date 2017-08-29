Falcons vs. Jaguars on WTOC Thursday; 'Big Brother' moved to Bou - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Falcons vs. Jaguars on WTOC Thursday; 'Big Brother' moved to Bounce TV

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Due to Raycom Media providing preseason coverage of the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday's “Big Brother” episode will be shown live on Bounce TV at 9 p.m. 

Over the air viewers can watch Big Brother on 11.2, Comcast viewers on channel 233 and Hargray on channel 111. The episode will also be shown at 1:37 a.m.  Friday morning on WTOC. The episode can also be watched on CBS.com the day after airing. 

The “Big Bang Theory” and “Kevin Can Wait” will be moved to Saturday at 2:07 a.m.

The Atlanta Falcons will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Falcons’ final preseason game begins at 7 p.m. right here on WTOC. 

