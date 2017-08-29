Woman arrested after crashing into multiple parked cars on Tybee - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Woman arrested after crashing into multiple parked cars on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

A woman has been arrested after crashing into multiple parked cars Saturday on 16th Street on Tybee Island.

Tempest Ryan, 32, has been charged with DUI, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, open container and failure to report an accident.

Her bond was set at $5,920. 

