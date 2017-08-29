BCSO investigating reported shots fired near Folly Rd on St. Hel - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

BCSO investigating reported shots fired near Folly Rd on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has responded to reported shots fired in the vicinity of Folly Road on St. Helena Island.

Sheriff's Office officials say the origin of the gunshots is unknown at this time. A perimeter has been established in the area.

At this time, it is unknown whether anyone was wounded during the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

