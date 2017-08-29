Operation Thunder wraps up in Savannah

Operation Rolling Thunder kicked off in Savannah in May and has now come to an end.

The program, which is sponsored by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, is focused on reducing deaths and serious injuries from traffic crashes. Since the beginning of the operation, the task force has written nearly 1,300 warnings and about 3,300 citations.

"So, that effort to watch their speed and to be attentive in their driving, reduced for that period of time the average of fatalities on our roadway. It is a perfect segue of what can be done if you self-initiate a few behaviors when you are driving," said Col. Mark C. McDonough, Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner.

Labor Day Weekend marks the end of the '100 Days of Summer' travel period in Georgia.

