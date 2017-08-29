Ft. Stewart soldiers on ground in TX assisting with Harvey aftermath

Military in our community continue to be deployed to help with rescue and recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

The 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion left for Texas Tuesday morning. The soldiers are looking forward to serving their fellow Americans after the wrath of Harvey. About 45 soldiers from Fort Stewart are providing network support after the devastating storm, meaning help with internet, e-mail, and phone calls for forces supporting the work of FEMA.

"They have two hours to be ready to go packed, down at Fort Stewart where our equipment is located, and then we have to be on site within 24 hours, wherever the disaster has taken place," said LTC Indira Donegan, Battalion Commander.

These soldiers are already there now, on the ground. Battalion Commander Donegan tells us the soldiers' hearts are very dedicated to the people who have become victims of Harvey.

"We have four soldiers that just went out that are from the local Texas area, and we have one in the group that left yesterday, and they have family there, so this is very personal and we are going to be out there doing our absolute best and provide whatever support we can," LTC Donegan said.

For more pictures of the brave military members leaving from Hunter Army Airfield, visit WTOC Marla Rooker's Facebook page.

