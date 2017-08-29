Groundbreaking held for new Waters College of Health Professions at Armstrong

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal in town Tuesday for the groundbreaking of Armstrong State University's Waters College of Health Professions.

$22 million to fund the new facility was included in the state budget signed in May. It also includes plans to renovate Ashmore Hall.

The complex will feature a state-of-the-art simulation suite as well as hands-on learning opportunities.

"It meant a lot to my wife and me to support a program that would have such a big impact on employment in the region,” said Don Waters, who is on the Board of Regents with the University System of Georgia.

"This is an area that is continuing to grow in terms of demand for graduates with these skills. So, I think this is going to prove to be one of the more successful programs and degree programs that are being offered in any of our universities,” Gov. Deal said.

The 75,000 square-foot facility is expected to welcome students in Spring 2019.

